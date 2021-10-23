PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 30, Akr. Ellet 6

Akr. Manchester 41, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21

Alliance 48, Alliance Marlington 27

Andover Pymatuning Valley 24, Vienna Mathews 16

Ansonia 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Doylestown Chippewa 48

Arcanum 47, Bradford 18

Archbold 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Arlington 56, N. Baltimore 7

Ashland Crestview 27, Ashland Mapleton 0

Ashtabula Lakeside 53, Ashtabula Edgewood 20

Ashville Teays Valley 34, Circleville Logan Elm 21

Aurora 55, Richfield Revere 0

Austintown Fitch 42, Warren Harding 33

Avon 42, Amherst Steele 13

Avon Lake 49, N. Ridgeville 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 48, Circleville 7

Barberton 34, Tallmadge 28

Barnesville 26, Belmont Union Local 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 22

Bedford 42, Maple Hts. 30

Bellbrook 35, Germantown Valley View 25

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Spring. NW 0

Bethel-Tate 28, Fayetteville-Perry 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 41, Williamstown, W.Va. 9

Bishop Fenwick 41, Day. Carroll 0

Bishop Hartley 41, Bishop Watterson 27

Bishop Ready 15, Cols. KIPP 14

Blanchester 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Bloom-Carroll 36, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 42, Rossford 7

Bridgeport 50, Paden City, W.Va. 8

Brookfield 20, Warren Champion 7

Brunswick 31, Strongsville 14

Bucyrus 24, Upper Sandusky 21

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 20

Caldwell 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 63, New Lebanon Dixie 13

Cameron, W.Va. 47, Beallsville 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Louisville Aquinas 0

Can. Glenoak 27, Massillon Perry 24, OT

Can. South 42, Warren Howland 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Loudonville 13

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13

Canfield 13, Youngs. Boardman 6

Canfield S. Range 34, Hubbard 0

Cardington-Lincoln 22, Mt. Gilead 20

Carey 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0

Carrollton 49, Minerva 14

Casstown Miami E. 30, Covington 9

Castalia Margaretta 48, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Cedarville 48, London Madison Plains 14

Chagrin Falls 20, Geneva 14

Chagrin Falls Kenston 17, Mayfield 15

Chardon 38, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Unioto 58, Williamsport Westfall 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Frankfort Adena 6

Cin. Aiken 39, Cin. Western Hills 12

Cin. Anderson 21, Cin. Turpin 14

Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Hillcrest 0

Cin. Country Day 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 8

Cin. Deer Park 34, Cin. Finneytown 0

Cin. Elder 28, Cin. La Salle 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 18, Norwood 13

Cin. Mariemont 16, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14

Cin. Princeton 13, Cin. Colerain 12

Cin. Purcell Marian 34, Cin. Summit Country Day 21

Cin. Shroder 34, Day. Christian 6

Cin. St. Xavier 44, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Ga. 14

Cin. Sycamore 42, Cin. Oak Hills 20

Cin. Taft 34, Cin. Woodward 20

Cin. Winton Woods 19, Loveland 13

Cin. Wyoming 38, Cin. Madeira 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35, Wilmington 0

Cle. Cent. Cath. 44, Warrensville Hts. 6

Cle. Collinwood 22, Cle. John Adams 14

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22, Lyndhurst Brush 21, OT

Cle. John Marshall 50, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Rhodes 48, Cle. E. Tech 0

Clyde 14, Bellevue 6

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20, Ironton Rock Hill 13

Coldwater 55, Rockford Parkway 19

Cols. Beechcroft 20, Cols. Northland 16

Cols. Bexley 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Cols. Briggs 50, West 20

Cols. Centennial 30, Cols. Whetstone 27

Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. St. Charles 8

Cols. Independence 36, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Davidson 14

Columbia Station Columbia 28, Oberlin Firelands 21

Columbiana 21, Lisbon David Anderson 6

Columbiana Crestview 48, Newton Falls 20

Columbus Grove 31, Bluffton 0

Coshocton 35, Warsaw River View 17

Crown City S. Gallia 26, Bidwell River Valley 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, STVM 14

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Wickliffe 16

Dalton 30, Creston Norwayne 28

Day. Dunbar 27, Day. Belmont 0

Day. Oakwood 34, Middletown Madison Senior 13

Defiance Ayersville 54, Paulding 6

Defiance Tinora 43, Sherwood Fairview 0

Delaware Hayes 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Thomas Worthington 6

Detroit King, Mich. 39, Cin. Moeller 29

Dover 24, New Philadelphia 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 20, New Concord John Glenn 7

Dublin Scioto 34, Westerville N. 26

E. Liverpool 41, Weir, W.Va. 28

Edon 52, Tol. Ottawa Hills 28

Elyria 50, Grafton Midview 35

Elyria Cath. 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27

Fairborn 17, W. Carrollton 14

Fairfield 23, Middletown 0

Fairfield Christian 61, Millersport 17

Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Ashtabula St. John 14

Findlay 45, Lima Sr. 12

Fort Leboeuf, Pa. 56, Conneaut 27

Fredericktown 28, Centerburg 25

Ft. Loramie 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 31

Gahanna Lincoln 28, Pickerington N. 20

Gallipolis Gallia 35, S. Point 13

Garrettsville Garfield 43, Youngs. Liberty 36

Genoa Area 49, Elmore Woodmore 12

Girard 49, Niles McKinley 28

Granville 23, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13

Green 24, Uniontown Lake 14

Grove City 21, Galloway Westland 12

Groveport-Madison 23, Grove City Cent. Crossing 13

Hamilton Badin 48, Cin. McNicholas 21

Hamilton Ross 21, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14

Hannibal River 56, New Matamoras Frontier 13

Hanoverton United 28, Salineville Southern 6

Harrod Allen E. 49, Ada 6

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Edgerton 7

Heath 27, Johnstown 7

Hilliard Bradley 31, Dublin Coffman 28

Hilliard Darby 16, Dublin Jerome 10

Hillsboro 31, Greenfield McClain 7

Howard E. Knox 35, Danville 21

Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Centerville 21

Huron 38, Milan Edison 26

Independence 35, Brooklyn 8

Ironton 36, Portsmouth 9

Jackson 49, Chillicothe 0

Jamestown Greeneview 28, Spring. Greenon 14

Jefferson Area 23, Cortland Lakeview 3

Jeromesville Hillsdale 32, Spring. NW 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 32, West Salem Northwestern 20

Kansas Lakota 28, Tiffin Calvert 21

Kent Roosevelt 33, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Kettering Alter 55, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28

Kettering Fairmont 46, Beavercreek 19

Kings Mills Kings 28, Morrow Little Miami 10

Kirtland 41, Orange 7

LaGrange Keystone 41, Lorain Clearview 0

Lakewood St. Edward 28, Akr. Hoban 17

Lancaster 41, Newark 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 20, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Campbell Memorial 13

Lebanon 28, Cin. Walnut Hills 27, OT

Leipsic 35, Convoy Crestview 21

Lexington 51, Caledonia River Valley 12

Liberty Center 35, Delta 16

Lima Perry 46, Morral Ridgedale 14

Lima Shawnee 23, Elida 17, 2OT

Lockland 46, Hamilton New Miami 15

Lodi Cloverleaf 38, Akr. Coventry 17

London 35, Bellefontaine 14

Lorain 44, E. Cle. Shaw 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, Newcomerstown 26

Lucas 14, Mogadore 0

Macedonia Nordonia 23, Cle. Benedictine 20

Madison 22, Garfield Hts. 19

Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Malvern 7, E. Can. 0

Manchester 44, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Mansfield Sr. 49, Mansfield Madison 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Anna 0

Marietta 20, Vincent Warren 0

Marion Elgin 53, Crestline 8

Marion Harding 42, Ontario 14

Marion Pleasant 26, Galion 12

Marysville 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 13

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

McArthur Vinton County 43, Wellston 15

McComb 33, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7

McDonald 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20

Mechanicsburg 30, W. Jefferson 13

Medina 49, Solon 7

Medina Highland 42, Copley 21

Mentor 48, Euclid 7

Metamora Evergreen 30, Swanton 0

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Burton Berkshire 14

Milford 28, Cin. West Clermont 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 39, Mt. Vernon 21

Milton-Union 37, DeGraff Riverside 14

Minford 45, Lucasville Valley 9

Monroe 16, Eaton 14

Montpelier 22, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25, Arcadia 22

Mt. Orab Western Brown 75, Batavia 0

N. Can. Hoover 38, Massillon Jackson 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Attica Seneca E. 13

N. Royalton 15, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13

Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 0

Navarre Fairless 47, Massillon Tuslaw 12

Nelsonville-York 41, Athens 6

New Albany 56, Westerville Cent. 20

New Bremen 34, Ft. Recovery 8

New Carlisle Tecumseh 9, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

New Madison Tri-Village 36, New Paris National Trail 7

New Middletown Spring. 49, Sebring McKinley 0

New Richmond 37, Goshen 30

Newark Cath. 45, Johnstown Northridge 14

Northwood 49, Oregon Stritch 48

Norton 41, Mogadore Field 7

Olmsted Falls 63, Berea-Midpark 49

Orwell Grand Valley 34, Beachwood 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0

Oxford Talawanda 30, Cin. NW 6

Painesville Riverside 14, Willoughby S. 7

Pandora-Gilboa 73, Cory-Rawson 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 12, N. Olmsted 7

Pataskala Licking Hts. 13, Newark Licking Valley 10

Perry 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Perrysburg 42, Maumee 0

Philo 40, Zanesville Maysville 28

Pickerington Cent. 28, Reynoldsburg 20

Piketon 44, Chillicothe Huntington 14

Piqua 49, Riverside Stebbins 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 36, Spring. Shawnee 28

Plymouth 32, Greenwich S. Cent. 28

Poland Seminary 41, Struthers 27

Pomeroy Meigs 36, Albany Alexander 3

Port Clinton 42, Oak Harbor 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 33, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17

Proctorville Fairland 42, Chesapeake 0

Ravenna 34, Peninsula Woodridge 16

Rayland Buckeye 25, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

Reading 12, Cin. Indian Hill 8

Richmond Edison 12, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Richwood N. Union 33, Urbana 0

Rocky River 23, Medina Buckeye 12

Rootstown 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 8

Sandusky Perkins 21, Sandusky 17

Shadyside 21, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 20

Sheffield Brookside 40, Oberlin 32

Shelby 49, Bellville Clear Fork 19

Sidney 38, Xenia 0

Smithville 28, Rittman 6

South 30, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0

Sparta Highland 38, Galion Northmor 7

Spencerville 56, Delphos Jefferson 0

Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, S. Charleston SE 7

Spring. NE 14, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

Springfield 47, Clayton Northmont 0

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 28, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

St. Clairsville 55, Cambridge 28

St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John’s 14

St. Marys Memorial 35, Celina 0

St. Paris Graham 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 41

Steubenville 34, Hunting Valley University 20

Stow-Munroe Falls 22, Hudson 21

Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 19, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14

Sullivan Black River 27, Wellington 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 45, Canal Winchester 24

Sycamore Mohawk 14, Bucyrus Wynford 10

Sylvania Northview 24, Sylvania Southview 3

Thornville Sheridan 40, New Lexington 28

Tiffin Columbian 44, Norwalk 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 27, Greenville 13

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Scott 27, Tol. Woodward 6

Tol. St. John’s 34, Oregon Clay 14

Tol. Waite 47, Tol. Bowsher 29

Tol. Whitmer 49, Fremont Ross 21

Tontogany Otsego 38, Pemberville Eastwood 35

Toronto 59, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7

Trenton Edgewood 48, Harrison 13

Trotwood-Madison 42, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Troy 31, Vandalia Butler 0

Troy Christian 38, Tipp City Bethel 0

Utica 31, Hebron Lakewood 0

Van Buren 42, Vanlue 0

Van Wert 51, Lima Bath 7

Versailles 41, Minster 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20

W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

W. Liberty-Salem 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

Wadsworth 47, Twinsburg 7

Waldron, Mich. 38, Stryker 34

Wapakoneta 27, Defiance 6

Warren JFK 35, Ravenna SE 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28, Washington C.H. 26

Waterford 55, Belpre 8

Wauseon 31, Bryan 0

Waverly 42, Oak Hill 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Dola Hardin Northern 9

Westerville S. 29, Worthington Kilbourne 6

Wheelersburg 38, Portsmouth W. 0

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 21, Lisbon Beaver 7

Whitehall-Yearling 15, Gahanna Cols. Academy 12

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Holland Springfield 3

Willard 41, Vermilion 6

Williamsburg 35, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15, McDermott Scioto NW 13

Wooster 17, Ashland 7

Wooster Triway 21, Orrville 14

Worthington Christian 70, Grove City Christian 49

Youngs. Chaney High School 40, Youngs. East 8

Youngs. Valley Christian 37, E. Palestine 0

Zanesville 43, Logan 0

Zanesville Rosecrans 33, Corning Miller 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Southeastern, ccd.

Cin. Hughes vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.

Fostoria vs. Millbury Lake, ccd.

Rocky River Lutheran W. vs. Painesville Harvey, ppd.

Southington Chalker vs. Windham, ccd.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.

