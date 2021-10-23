10th Annual Triple Nickel Autumn Cruise-In is Back This Fall

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The 10th Annual Triple Nickel Autumn Cruise-In was held at the Saint John’s Lutheran Church-Stovertown parking lot.

The cruise-in was delayed due to COVID, but now it’s back for the fall.

The event was free and welcomed any cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors and more. The cruise-in event is all about raising awareness with all proceeds going back into the community, according to Steve Wolfe, Co Event Organizer.

“The money goes to our prayer company. We use that money to help families throughout the year, but especially at Christmas time in Muskingum County and the surrounding counties at Christmas time to kids in need and families in need,” Wolfe said.

The name of the prayer company where the proceeds will go to is, “P.R.A.Y.E.R Company Youth Group.” There were also raffles, food and a kid’s tractor puddle pull that provided trophies for each place.

Albert Alese, Pastor at Saint John’s Lutheran Church expressed how this type of event really helps the community.

“The only thing that we’re making money is selling food and that all goes back into the community….Other times when there’s a family or children in particular need, it all goes there. We’re not doing it for the regular expenses of the church, we’re doing it to benefit the community,” Alese said. So we occasionally have people who stop for the food, who aren’t even interested in the car show. They just know there’s good food here.”

Both Wolfe and Alese thanked all the participants, the businesses that have supported and given donations. They stated that it really is a team effort.