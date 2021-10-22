Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|Top 25 College Football
No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy, Noon
No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern, Noon
No. 7 Penn St. vs. Illinois, Noon
No. 8 Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 Mississippi vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m.
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Wake Forest at Army, Noon
No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
No. 18 NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Purdue vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|Championship Series
|National League
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 p.m.
|NBA
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|MLS
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
EPGA – Mallorca Open
PGA – ZOZO Championship
PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic
LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA – Qualifying
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow, Russia
ATP – European Open, Antwerp, Belgium
WTA – Tenerife Ladies Open, Tenerife, Spain
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|Championship Series
|National League
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (if neccessary)<
|NFL
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
New York at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
|NBA
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|MLS
Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
EPGA – Mallorca Open
PGA – ZOZO Championship
PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic
LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA – Qualifying
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City
FORMULA 1 – United States Grand Prix, Austin Texas
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow, Russia
ATP – European Open, Antwerp, Belgium
WTA – Tenerife Ladies Open, Tenerife, Spain