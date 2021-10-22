Tournament Volleyball Results 10.22.21

ZANESVILLE: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3

Zanesville was defeated by Meadowbrook in straight sets 25-5, 25-12 and 25-7.

Meadowbrook will play John Glenn at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26th in the OHSAA Div. II District Semifinal at Cambridge High School.

JOHN GLENN: 3 WEST HOLMES: 1

The Muskies won in four sets 25-15,25-15, 22-25 and 25-19 to advance to the District Semi-Finals where they will face Meadowbrook.

NEW LEXINGTON: 3 SOUTHPOINT: 0

New Lexington defeated Southpoint 25-11, 25-13 and 25-16.

CALDWELL: 1 STRASBURG 4

NEWARK: 0 BIG WALNUT: 3

Bella Martinez 10 Kills. Gabby Wolfe 5 Kills, 1 Block, and 1 Ave. Jaylen Jackson 3 Kills and 4 Blocks. . Layne Sanford 14 Assists. Carlee Thompson 5 Assists and 9 Digs.