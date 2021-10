Tournament Soccer Results 10.21.21

GIRLS SOCCER

PHILO: 1 STEUBENVILLE 8

Steubenville will play Zanesville in the Division II Girls Soccer District Semi Final Site on Mon. Oct. 25th at 6:30pm. It will be played at St. Clairsville Red Devil Stadium.

HEATH: 6 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: 0

Junior Allie Dunlap netted five goals in the win while Brielle Keck added one of her own. Senior Emily Hudson made 9 saves.

BOYS SOCCER:

MORGAN: 0 JOHN GLENN: 3

Div. 2 Boys Soccer Dist. Semi Final Site Announced: River View vs John Glenn will be played on Tuesday Oct. 26th at 6:30pm. The match will be played at West Muskingum.

NEWARK: 0 NEW ALBANY: 8