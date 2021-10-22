Representative Adam Holmes Visits Genesis Hospital to Learn About Muskingum Starlight Industries’ Employment Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today, State Representative Adam Holmes visited Genesis Hospital to learn and discuss how Muskingum Starlight Industries is helping businesses within the community to hire and retain top-notch employees.

The program trains and finds employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they can regain their financial independence. For the seven people employed by Genesis that are a part of the Starlight Industries program, the employment has served as an engine for upward mobility. 

“He’s been employed a little bit longer, so he’s had a little bit more time to build up his confidence. He has his driver’s license, he’s no longer using paid support to get to-and-from work, he’s driving himself, he’s bought two new cars since he’s had a job, he put a new roof on his house, and he is just really living the dream like you and I are. That’s what happens when great partners like Genesis hires people and gives people a chance. It makes a difference in the trajectory of their lives,” Mary Thompson-Hufford, CEO of The Fuse Network stated.

The integration of Muskingum Starlight Industries’ members not only employs the individual and empowers them with financial mobility, but it also stands as a testament for our community’s values.

“It’s a statement about the value system of Ohio. This is a very kind and decent place, and we care about everybody. And so that kind of unanimous support for programs like Starlight, I really think it’s a testament to our area too,” Adam Holmes, State Representative for House District 97 said.

The amount of people that have benefited with Muskingum Starlight Industries’ partnership with local businesses is incalculable. They state that currently 67 people are fully employed and bettering themselves while weaning off their need for assistance from the Developmental Disabilities System which eases some of the stress on the social program. 

