Philadelphia hosts Florida after Atkinson’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (4-0-0, first in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-1, third in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +101, Panthers -121; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Philadelphia after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Flyers’ 6-3 victory against the Bruins.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall and 12-12-4 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Flyers scored 160 total goals last season while averaging 2.9 per game.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 17-9-2 on the road. The Panthers scored 188 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.