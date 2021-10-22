Muskingum Preps for Otterbein

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick26

Muskingum football will head west to Columbus this Saturday to take on Otterbein. Despite a moral victory of winning the second half last week against Baldwin Wallace, Muskies head coach Eric Ieuter knows his team has learned from last week and are ready to flip the page to get back on track come Saturday afternoon.

This is the second time in less then a calendar year that Muskingum has faced Otterbein. Eric Ieuter has residual effects from the thrilling first matchup his team had against Otterbein back in April in a close victory. Kickoff between Muskingum and Otterbein is Saturday, October, 23rd at 2:00pm.

Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

