Meet This Week’s “Stand Up” Pup: Delilah!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Hey there Delilah, how’s it like being the Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week?

It’s a well-deserved doggy designation for this standup beagle and mixed breed dog who’s been with the shelter since early September. She’s approximately four years old and just over 25 pounds, with love to give from tail to snout. She’s very friendly and gets along well with cats and kids alike, but she is a little particular in her preference for being housed with another canine.

“She does well with children. She loves children, has no issues with cats. She has ‘little dog syndrome’ meaning she doesn’t want to be at home with a dog any bigger than her. She likes to be just a bit taller than most of them,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager of the Animal Shelter Society stated.

This pooch would be perfectly paired with a home that would be able to provide her the ability to be active.

“She loves to go for walks, that’s going to be very important for us when we do check her application. The applicant, we want to make sure they like to be with her, take walks with her, take her for rides -she doesn’t have any issues with riding in a vehicle, so she’s just an all around good pup,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Delilah wants to invite everyone to the Animal Shelter Society parking lot tomorrow 10AM-12PM where you can attend the first annual ‘Paws Claws and Candy’ drive-through event. Animals dressed up in a costume will receive a dog or cat treat, and obviously candy for the humans.

If you want to adopt Delilah, you can head to the Animal Shelter’s Society’s website and fill out the application.