The John Glenn girls golf team is competing in the OHSAA State Golf Tournament which opened Friday. The DI tournament is taking place on the OSU Grey Course.

After the first day of competition John Glenn is in 12th place shooting a 374.

Addy Burris shot an 84. Gracie Milam shot an 91. Abby McCullough added a 98 and Elise Abrams shot a 101. Carlie Ellsworth shot a 106.