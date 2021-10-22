PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 36, Pennsbury 35

Abington Heights 41, West Scranton 0

Abraham Lincoln 28, Overbrook 0

Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16

Aliquippa 42, Blackhawk 14

Allentown Allen 71, East Stroudsburg North 8

Allentown Central Catholic 49, Pocono Mountain East 0

Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12

Armstrong 35, Plum 28

Beaver Area 14, Montour 7, OT

Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23

Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 0

Belmont Charter 46, Fels 14

Berks Catholic 42, Muhlenberg 6

Bermudian Springs 33, Littlestown 21

Big Spring 49, Steelton-Highspire 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Bishop McCort 0

Bloomsburg 32, Northwest Area 6

Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 14

Brockway 39, Bucktail 0

Burgettstown 12, Union Area 8

Butler 60, Franklin 8

California 23, Monessen 0

Cambria Heights 48, Purchase Line 14

Cambridge Springs 33, Union City 18

Canton 60, Hanover Area 7

Carbondale 42, Montrose 8

Carlisle 56, Altoona 20

Carmichaels 63, Avella 22

Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 16

Cedar Cliff 45, Milton Hershey 33

Cedar Crest 40, Penn Manor 15

Central Bucks West 27, Neshaminy 3

Central Cambria 26, Somerset 21

Central Dauphin East 31, Central Dauphin 14

Central Mountain 45, Midd-West 6

Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6

Central York 31, Dallastown Area 21

Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 24

Clairton 12, Springdale 0

Clarion Area 21, Dubois 10

Claysburg-Kimmel 20, Mount Union 0

Clearfield 47, Bellefonte 14

Coatesville 32, Bishop Shanahan 20

Cocalico 27, Warwick 21

Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0

Columbia 42, ELCO 35

Conemaugh Valley 27, Conemaugh Township 14

Conestoga 34, Marple Newtown 16

Conrad Weiser 62, Kutztown 30

Conwell Egan 12, Lansdale Catholic 0

Cornell def. Fort Cherry, forfeit

Coudersport 6, Smethport 0

Cumberland Valley 23, Chambersburg 14

Curwensville 43, Moshannon Valley 20

Dallas 27, Berwick 0

Danville 42, Shamokin 21

Deer Lakes 27, South Allegheny 14

Delaware Valley 40, Wallenpaupack 17

Donegal def. Lebanon, forfeit

Downingtown East 27, Downingtown West 21

East Allegheny 40, Valley 0

East Stroudsburg South 49, Stroudsburg 7

Eastern York 22, Huntingdon 0

Easton 17, Emmaus 13

Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7

Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13

Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28

Erie McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0

Everett 9, Meyersdale 0

Exeter 49, Reading 6

Farrell 78, Kennedy Catholic 8

Forest Hills 29, Penn Cambria 7

Fort Leboeuf 56, Conneaut, Ohio 27

Freedom Area 34, Mohawk 20

Garnet Valley 49, Springfield Delco 6

Gateway 55, Connellsville 0

Gettysburg 27, New Oxford 10

Greencastle Antrim 37, West Perry 34

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3

Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6

Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8

Hampton 30, Knoch 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Red Land 14

Hazleton Area 55, Wyoming Valley West 19

Hickory 45, Corry 7

Highlands 40, Greensburg Salem 20

Hollidaysburg 44, Tyrone 21

Holy Redeemer 49, Scranton Holy Cross 30

Honesdale 12, Nanticoke Area 7

Indiana 46, Mars 10

Interboro 44, Avon Grove 14

Jenkintown def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit

Jersey Shore 48, Bald Eagle Area 5

Juniata 42, James Buchanan 0

Juniata Valley 26, Bellwood-Antis 7

Karns City 55, Bradford 8

Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20

Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6

La Salle 52, Father Judge 14

Lakeland 34, Riverside 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Ephrata 7

Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13

Laurel Highlands 39, Trinity 34

Lewisburg 52, Milton 14

Ligonier Valley 26, Shady Side Academy 25

Line Mountain 13, Newport 10

Loyalsock 41, Hughesville 14

Mahanoy Area 40, Pine Grove 17

Malvern Prep 24, Haverford 13

Manheim Central 42, Elizabethtown 0

Manheim Township 62, Lancaster McCaskey 21

Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15

Marian Catholic 28, Panther Valley 12

McGuffey 35, Bethlehem Center 8

McKeesport 42, Thomas Jefferson 28

Mid Valley 21, Lackawanna Trail 7

Middletown 41, Camp Hill Trinity 6

Mifflinburg 43, Shikellamy 14

Montgomery 21, Cowanesque Valley 20

Montoursville 35, Central Columbia 0

Moon 30, Bethel Park 0

Mount Carmel 68, Warrior Run 9

Mount Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7

Mount Pleasant 28, South Park 6

Muncy 17, Homer-Center 16

Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 14

New Brighton 34, Elwood City Riverside 0

New Castle 28, Chartiers Valley 21

Norristown 33, Boyertown 28

North Allegheny 65, Hempfield Area 13

North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10

North Penn 28, Central Bucks East 21

North Pocono 21, Scranton 0

North Schuylkill 55, Tamaqua 7

North Star 20, Blacklick Valley 8

Northampton 48, Allentown Dieruff 7

Northern Lebanon 42, Pequea Valley 7

Northern Lehigh 28, Salisbury 7

Northgate 21, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 19

Northwestern 60, Iroquois 8

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 14

Norwin 16, Canon-McMillan 7

Octorara 53, Annville-Cleona 7

Old Forge 48, Susquehanna 0

Palmerton 45, Minersville 24

Palmyra 42, Mifflin County 13

Parkland 22, Bethlehem Liberty 10

Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3

Penn-Trafford 49, Franklin Regional 7

Pennridge 35, Central Bucks South 10

Penns Manor 24, United 16

Penns Valley 40, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7

Philadelphia George Washington 40, Kensington 0

Phoenixville 41, Pottstown 7

Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 33, Freeport 7

Pittston Area 28, Crestwood 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 31, Upper Moreland 28

Port Allegany 34, Cameron County 14

Pottsville 34, Bangor 12

Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13

Quakertown 42, Bensalem 7

Redbank Valley 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6

Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 0

Ridgway 14, Brookville 0

Ridley 63, Penncrest 0

River Valley 49, Northern Cambria 7

Rochester 31, Shenango 16

Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0

Sharon 35, North East 0

Sharpsville 21, Reynolds 7

Shippensburg 21, East Pennsboro 6

Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13

Solanco 37, Conestoga Valley 0

South Side 36, Seton-LaSalle 9

South Western 40, Dover 21

South Williamsport 27, Sayre Area 12

Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 7

Southern Huntingdon 35, Berlin-Brothersvalley 16

Southern Lehigh 56, Lehighton 14

Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 13

Springfield Montco 38, George School 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 44, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14

St. Marys 43, Kane Area 19

Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6

Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6

Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 6

Susquenita 70, Halifax 18

Tri-Valley 45, Shenandoah Valley 0

Troy 48, Wyalusing 8

Tunkhannock 55, Towanda 28

Unionville 49, Oxford 22

Upper Darby 34, Harriton 0

Upper Dauphin 46, Fleetwood 29

Upper Merion 28, Upper Perkiomen 13

Upper St. Clair 31, South Fayette 28

Valley View 42, Western Wayne 7

Washington def. Frazier, forfeit

Waynesboro 21, Mechanicsburg 20

Wellsboro 49, Athens 13

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8

West Lawn Wilson 28, Hempfield 21

West Shamokin 44, Marion Center 31

Western Beaver 50, Carlynton 14

Williams Valley 37, Pottsville Nativity 14

Wilmington 41, Mercer 26

Windber 62, Portage Area 7

Wissahickon 36, William Tennent 22

Woodland Hills 26, Greater Latrobe 17

Wyoming Area 35, Dunmore 6

York 58, Northeastern 14

York Catholic 13, Delone 6

Yough 49, Brownsville 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Seneca vs. Warren, ccd.

