PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington Heights 41, West Scranton 0

Abraham Lincoln 28, Overbrook 0

Allentown Allen 71, East Stroudsburg North 8

Allentown Central Catholic 49, Pocono Mountain East 0

Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 0

Belmont Charter 46, Fels 14

Berks Catholic 42, Muhlenberg 6

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Bishop McCort 0

Bloomsburg 32, Northwest Area 6

Canton 60, Hanover Area 7

Carbondale 42, Montrose 8

Carlisle 56, Altoona 20

Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 14

Central Bucks West 27, Neshaminy 3

Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6

Clarion Area 21, Dubois 10

Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0

Conemaugh Valley 27, Conemaugh Township 14

Conwell Egan 12, Lansdale Catholic 0

Cornell def. Fort Cherry, forfeit

Cumberland Valley 23, Chambersburg 14

Dallas 27, Berwick 0

Danville 42, Shamokin 21

Donegal def. Lebanon, forfeit

Downingtown East 35, Downingtown West 28

East Stroudsburg South 49, Stroudsburg 7

Eastern York 22, Huntingdon 0

Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7

Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13

Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28

Erie McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0

Everett 9, Meyersdale 0

Exeter 49, Reading 6

Forest Hills 29, Penn Cambria 7

Garnet Valley 49, Springfield Delco 6

Gateway 55, Connellsville 0

Gettysburg 27, New Oxford 10

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3

Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6

Hampton 30, Knoch 0

Hickory 45, Corry 7

Honesdale 12, Nanticoke Area 7

Indiana 46, Mars 10

Interboro 44, Avon Grove 14

Jenkintown def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit

Juniata Valley 26, Bellwood-Antis 7

Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6

La Salle 52, Father Judge 14

Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13

Lewisburg 52, Milton 14

Line Mountain 13, Newport 10

Loyalsock 41, Hughesville 14

Malvern Prep 24, Haverford 13

Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15

Marian Catholic 28, Panther Valley 12

McGuffey 35, Bethlehem Center 8

Mid Valley 21, Lackawanna Trail 7

Montoursville 35, Central Columbia 0

Moon 30, Bethel Park 0

Mount Carmel 68, Warrior Run 9

Mount Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7

Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 14

North Pocono 21, Scranton 0

Northern Lehigh 28, Salisbury 7

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 14

Old Forge 48, Susquehanna 0

Parkland 22, Bethlehem Liberty 10

Pennridge 35, Central Bucks South 10

Penns Valley 40, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Philadelphia George Washington 40, Kensington 0

Phoenixville 41, Pottstown 7

Pottsville 34, Bangor 12

Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 0

Ridley 63, Penncrest 0

Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0

Shippensburg 21, East Pennsboro 6

Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13

Solanco 37, Conestoga Valley 0

South Williamsport 27, Sayre Area 12

Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 7

Southern Huntingdon 35, Berlin-Brothersvalley 16

Southern Lehigh 56, Lehighton 14

Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 13

Springfield Montco 38, George School 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 44, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14

Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6

Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6

Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 6

Tri-Valley 45, Shenandoah Valley 0

Valley View 42, Western Wayne 7

Washington def. Frazier, forfeit

Waynesboro 21, Mechanicsburg 20

Wellsboro 49, Athens 13

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8

West Lawn Wilson 28, Hempfield 21

Williams Valley 37, Pottsville Nativity 14

Wilmington 41, Mercer 26

Windber 62, Portage Area 7

Wyoming Area 35, Dunmore 6

York Catholic 13, Delone 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Seneca vs. Warren, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

