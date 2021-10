PREP FOOTBALL=

Cornell def. Fort Cherry, forfeit

Donegal def. Lebanon, forfeit

Jenkintown def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit

Malvern Prep 24, Haverford 13

Washington def. Frazier, forfeit

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com