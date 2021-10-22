Celebrate ‘Make A Difference’ Day at Vineyard Church This Saturday

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tomorrow, the nationally recognized ‘Make a Difference’ Day will be observed at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church from 10AM-3PM.

The observed day has been recognized since 1992, and this will be the second year the Vineyard church has observed. There will be a lot of festivities and free food for attendees.

“There’ll be games and prizes, and hot dogs and food, and then we’ll give out food bags. Just something to be free and to give back to the community,” Jill Sharrer, manager of the Respite Center stated.

There will also be a handful of bands performing to lighten the mood, and celebrate and recognise the importance of community service.

“On Saturday, we’ll have music starting at 10AM with Brian Sweeney, and then myself -Paul Quinn- will be playing with Mark Donnelly. So we’ll have several performers throughout the day. And I want to add to what Jill said, ‘Make a Difference’ Day is a day to celebrate community service,” Paul Quinn, volunteer for

‘Make a Difference’ Day said.

The event will be taking place in the front parking lot and they will also be passing out food bags to take with you that will also include personal items. The gathering is free to attend and open to the community. The church is located on Putnam avenue just before the 6th street bridge.