Carolina to visit Columbus Saturday

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +130, Hurricanes -154; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets recorded 238 assists on 134 total goals last season.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall with a 16-9-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes scored 42 power play goals on 164 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.