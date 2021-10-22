Updated on Thursday, 21 October 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. West winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 57°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the evening and overnight, and then a stray rain shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 62°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 61°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 45°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L9A – was located over Lake Huron with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. Extending southwards through central Ohio is the cold front associated with L9A. Rain showers and thunderstorms were present across our region during the late afternoon and into the early evening, some of which became strong. Further to the northwest, a secondary cold front is trying to meander it’s way through the Upper Midwest. Thick clouds and some spotty rain showers are primarily associated with this secondary front.

As we head through the evening hours, clouds in our region will likely thicken up and the possibility for a lone rain shower or two will be present across our region throughout the evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will likely drop quickly, however because some winds may still be around, I am expecting that temperature variations in our region may not be quite as much as what we have seen.

Mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of a stray rain shower or two will be around for the day on Friday. Given the cloud cover, the passage of the secondary cold front during the early morning hours, and the subsequent northwesterly wind, I am expecting that high temperatures in our region will likely only be around 55° – 59°.

An upper level disturbance will try to move through our region on Friday Night, and this may allow for some isolated rain showers in our region during the late afternoon and throughout the evening and overnight on Friday.

Our next system – L10 – will try to move towards our region as we head towards the end of the weekend. This will likely try to bring some widespread rain showers, and maybe even a few thunderstorms, into our region for late Sunday Afternoon and then possibly into portions of Sunday Evening. Afterwards, the actual center of L10 itself will likely move into our region during the day on Monday, and with it may come the probability of additional rain showers.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

