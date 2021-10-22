2nd student pleads guilty in Ohio fraternity hazing case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A second student charged in the fraternity hazing death of a Bowling Green State University sophomore has pleaded guilty.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with Wood County prosecutors. He is due to be sentenced in February and could face a potential jail term.

Lehane pleaded guilty to eight counts of hazing, two misdemeanor obstruction counts, and violation of underage alcohol laws. The counts stem from the March death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Foltz, who was trying to join Pi Kappa Alpha, was found unconscious by a roommate after the hazing ritual and died three days later. He drank an entire bottle of bourbon and could not walk on his own afterward, according to findings from a law firm hired by the university to investigate the death.

Charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing are still pending against six other defendants.

Foltz’s parents attended Thursday’s hearing with their attorney Rex Elliot, who said he anticipates more defendants will plead guilty in the coming weeks, judging by the significant amount of evidence from the hazing event.

“Every time we have a plea, that translates into accountability and responsibility for the death of Stone Foltz,” Elliot said.