Tri-Valley, John Glenn to meet for MVL Big School Division title

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Big School Division championship will be decided in a week 10 winner take all situation when (6-2) John Glenn meets (7-1) Tri-Valley at Jack Anderson Stadium.

The Scotties are coming off an impressive road win against Sheridan in which they held the Generals under 100 rushing yards. A win for them would give Cam West his first league title since taking over as the Scottie head coach. Coach West talks about how rare it is to have a week 10 matchup like this.

“I don’t know if you could write a better story. This is what you want. Week 10 with winner take all. I don’t know what more you could ask for if you are a high school football player or a high school football coach,” said West.

John Glenn has won six games in a row after starting the season 0-2. The Little Muskies went 39 seasons (1980-2018) without winning a league title. Now head coach Matt Edwards has a chance to win his second MVL title in the last three season.

“Our kids have bought in. And we’ve had some great players over the last five or six years. To be in these conversations this point in the year is special. It’s going to be a tough challenge but it’s something we are looking forward to,” said Edwards.

Tri-Valley won last year’s meeting 41-13. The Muskies won the 2019 meeting 24-21 in Dresden on their way to the league title.

You can listen to Friday’s game on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Andrew Allison will have the call.