Soccer Tournament Results 10.20.21

Local Sports Stories
Nichole Hannahs16

GIRLS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 3 CARROLLTON: 2

Laney Johnson’s overtime goal sends the Tornadoes to the DII Districts. They’ll face fourth seed John Glenn on October 25.

MINERVA: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 7

Kiana Reynolds had 2 goals. Ally Barclay-1 goal 1 assist. Alicia Ritchie-1 goal 1 assist. Nevaeh Peffers-1 goal. Avery Dunn-1 goal

Alison Yingling had 5 saves in goal for the 11th shutout of the season. This is a team record for shutouts in a season. 
They are now 14-2-1 and will play West Holmes Monday at 6:30 in Coshocton at Stewart Field.

BOYS SOCCER:

LAKEWOOD: 0 BUCKEYE VALLEY: 5

CALDWELL: 0 TUSCARAWAS VALLEY: 3

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Tournament Volleyball Results 10.20.21

Nichole Hannahs

Tri-Valley, John Glenn to meet for MVL Big School Division title

David Carl Kinder II

Tornado Events Summary October 16th, 2021

Timmy Albertson