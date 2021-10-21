Soccer Tournament Results 10.20.21

GIRLS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 3 CARROLLTON: 2

Laney Johnson’s overtime goal sends the Tornadoes to the DII Districts. They’ll face fourth seed John Glenn on October 25.

MINERVA: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 7

Kiana Reynolds had 2 goals. Ally Barclay-1 goal 1 assist. Alicia Ritchie-1 goal 1 assist. Nevaeh Peffers-1 goal. Avery Dunn-1 goal

Alison Yingling had 5 saves in goal for the 11th shutout of the season. This is a team record for shutouts in a season.

They are now 14-2-1 and will play West Holmes Monday at 6:30 in Coshocton at Stewart Field.

BOYS SOCCER:

LAKEWOOD: 0 BUCKEYE VALLEY: 5

CALDWELL: 0 TUSCARAWAS VALLEY: 3