Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Eastern Ohio; Tornadoes Likely Occurred

Timmy Albertson413

(WHIZ-TV) – Strong thunderstorms moved through eastern Ohio on Thursday (21 October), producing gusty winds and even a few tornadoes.

The thunderstorms developed along a cold front which was moving through Ohio during the day on Thursday.

At least two tornadoes are reported to have occurred, however, damage reports are still coming through, and there were likely additional tornadoes.

The majority of the tornadic activity was focused around the southern Cleveland, OH metropolitan, including a photographed tornado near Canton, OH. Additional tornado activity occurred around the Wheeling, WV area, and the Pittsburgh, PA metro.

The National Weather Service will be conducting surveys across the effected areas on Friday.

That’s your weather!
-Timmy

