Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary ‘Coats for Kids’ Event Wraps Up Friday

Gunnar Consol31

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Every year the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s biggest project is the Coats for Kids Giveaway.

Applications to be awarded a coat have already passed, and this week is giveaway week for all those who have been granted a children’s coat. It’s not easy or cheap to distribute new coats but they have a clever solution to increase purchasing power. 

“We actually go out and shop after Christmas so that we’re able to get the coats on sale and this year we had 778 coats,” Beth Archer, president of Women’s Auxiliary stated.

It’s a lot of hard work coordinating this charity drive, but it’s worth it, especially when treasured moments that make your heart melt happen.

“It’s the best experience you could ever have. Once in a while a little kid will come in with the parents and we get to fit their little kid with a coat. Yesterday, the most fun thing for me was a little girl who was so excited about her new coat that we did a high-five at the end. And that just makes you forget that you’re tired or that you’ve been doing this for a long time,” Archer said.

Pick-up for jackets is 9AM and goes to 4PM daily until the end of the week at the Salvation Army on Putnam Avenue for those who have an appointment scheduled already. 

