VOLLEYBALL

JOHN GLENN 4 WEST HOLMES 1

John Glenn wins by scores that include: 5-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19. Abby Buchtel had 14 kills and 19 digs for the Muskies.

GIRLS SOCCER

ZANESVILLE 6 RIVER VIEW 0

Zanesville faces either Steubenville away or Philo at home next Monday, October, 25th.

BOYS SOCCER

JOHN GLENN 3 MORGAN 0