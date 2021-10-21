Last Free Fresh Produce Giveaway of the Year to Happen at First Baptist Church in South Zanesville this Friday

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tomorrow, Eastside Community Ministry and The First Baptist Church in South Zanesville are partnering together for their last free fresh produce market of 2021 which will be happening tomorrow in the First Baptist Church parking lot.

The giveaway will include fresh fruits and vegetables and will be done as an easy and simple drive-through process.

“Our volunteers will load the items that have come in into the boxes, wheel them out in the carts to the people that are waiting out there. We’ll load them in their cars, and then we’ll get them off the property safely, ” David Nuhfer, pastor at First Baptist Church of South Zanesville stated.

The giveaway will be able to serve up to 200 families with one to two dozen volunteers who help pull this event off. They ask that people try not to arrive before 9AM and then produce pick-up will occur between nine and noon.

“We are glad to be able to serve our community in this way. We know there’s a lot of people out there that are under-resourced, and if we can help provide them with good fruit and vegetables, it helps them nourish themselves better, which in turn helps them be more healthy,” Nuhfer said.

This fresh produce giveaway has been happening for at least the past five years, and the next one will be occurring with the turn of a new year this coming January.