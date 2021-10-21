Lady Devils Roll Past River View

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick6

It was open season for the Zanesville Lady Blue Devils soccer team Thursday night as they shutout River View 6-0. On a chilly and windy night, majority of the first half was scoreless, as a defensive battle took place. Finally, late in the first half a mistake on defense by River View allowed a steal in their own territory and a goal scored to make it 1-0 Zanesville. It would be 1-0 Zanesville at halftime.

In the second half, the Blue Devils quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Inside the 30th minute in the second half, senior Jillian Wiersma scored to make it 4-0 Zanesville. Shortly after in transition, Rylee McCuen scored to make it 5-0 Zanesville. The Blue Devils advance their record to 7-8-2 and will play next Monday, October 25th against either Steubenville on the road, or Philo at home.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

Soccer Tournament Results 10.20.21

Nichole Hannahs

Tournament Volleyball Results 10.20.21

Nichole Hannahs

Tri-Valley, John Glenn to meet for MVL Big School Division title

David Carl Kinder II