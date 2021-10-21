Lady Devils Roll Past River View

It was open season for the Zanesville Lady Blue Devils soccer team Thursday night as they shutout River View 6-0. On a chilly and windy night, majority of the first half was scoreless, as a defensive battle took place. Finally, late in the first half a mistake on defense by River View allowed a steal in their own territory and a goal scored to make it 1-0 Zanesville. It would be 1-0 Zanesville at halftime.

In the second half, the Blue Devils quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Inside the 30th minute in the second half, senior Jillian Wiersma scored to make it 4-0 Zanesville. Shortly after in transition, Rylee McCuen scored to make it 5-0 Zanesville. The Blue Devils advance their record to 7-8-2 and will play next Monday, October 25th against either Steubenville on the road, or Philo at home.