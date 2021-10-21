Gazdag leads Philadelphia into matchup with Nashville SC after 2-goal game

Nashville SC (11-3-16) vs. Philadelphia Union (12-8-10)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +109, Nashville SC +250, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays Nashville SC after Daniel Gazdag totaled two goals against Minnesota United FC.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall and 10-0-1 at home in the 2020 season. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

Nashville SC: Daniel Lovitz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.