Facing elimination, Dodgers turn to Kelly in Game 5 of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Kelly will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

Manager Dave Roberts said the right-handed reliever will serve as the opener of the planned bullpen game. The Dodgers trailed the series 3-1 and faced elimination.

Kelly has pitched a total of 2 1/3 innings against Atlanta in the NLCS, not allowing any runs.

Third baseman Justin Turner injured his hamstring running to first base on Wednesday and is done for the season. MLB approved third baseman Andy Burns as a roster substitution.

Turner is not eligible to return for the World Series, should the Dodgers rally to win the NLCS in seven games and advance.

