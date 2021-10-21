Clarification: Death Penalty-Explainer-Ohio story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published October 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported about the impact of a new law prohibiting the execution of inmates with serious mental illness at the time of the crime. The story should have made clear that Ohio law already required weighing whether a death sentence was appropriate if an offender, “because of a mental disease or defect, lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of the offender’s conduct,” at the time of the crime. That requirement was not a precursor to an automatic execution ban.

Associated Press

