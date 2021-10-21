Chiefs visit Titans in 1st showdown since AFC title game

KANSAS CITY (3-3) at TENNESSEE (4-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 2-4; Titans 4-2.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 30-24.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Titans 35-24 on Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City in AFC championship game.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Washington 31-13; Titans beat Bills 34-31.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (10), PASS (2), SCORING (5).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (27), PASS (t-25), SCORING (28).

TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (27), SCORING (8).

TITANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (t-9), PASS (24), SCORING (24).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-8; Titans minus-3.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP threw for 397 yards leading the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in last week’s win. He also has eight interceptions through the first six games, more than each of the past two seasons.

TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Ryan Tannehill. He was 14 of 17 for 145 yards passing in the second half against Buffalo and led the Titans to 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the comeback victory.

KEY MATCHUP: Titans RB Derrick Henry against the Chiefs’ defense. The NFL leader in both rushing yards (783) and rushing touchdowns (10) has run for at least 100 yards in each of the past five games. Kansas City is giving up 133.2 yards rushing per game this season.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward has missed four straight games with an injured quad and is limited in practice. DE Chris Jones also is practicing, though limited with a wrist injury that kept him out of the last two games. Titans LT Taylor Lewan is in the concussion protocol after being carted off the field against the Bills. WR A.J. Brown still is recovering from a bout of food poisoning, and WR Julio Jones did not take part in a walk-through Wednesday with a hamstring that sidelined him in the second half of the last game.

SERIES NOTES: The Titans had won four consecutive games between these teams, including a wild-card win in Kansas City, before falling in the 2019 AFC championship game. They are 2-2 against Kansas City at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 2-8 all-time against Tennessee. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is 1-1 against the Chiefs.

STATS AND STUFF: Mahomes is one of two QBs in the NFL with two or more TD passes in six games this season, joining Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. … Chiefs RB Darrel Williams had a season-high 89 yards from scrimmage with two TD runs last week. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had a team-high 99 yards receiving on eight catches last week. He leads all tight ends with 38 catches this season and is tied for the lead with 468 yards receiving. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is tied for the NFL lead with 46 catches. … Rookie LB Nick Bolton led the Chiefs with nine tackles and a tackle for loss last week. … The Titans have won two straight and four of their past five games. … Henry is the third player ever with at least 750 yards rushing and at least 10 TD runs in a team’s first six games of a season. … Titans S Kevin Byard is tied for the third in the NFL with three interceptions. Byard has 21 interceptions since 2017, second in the NFL in that span behind only Xavien Howard (23) of Miami. … Titans OLB Harold Landry ranks third in the NFL with 6 1/2 sacks.

FANTASY TIP: Titans WR A.J. Brown. He had a season-high seven catches for 91 yards last week — all in the second half to tie his career-high for a half. Brown did that while dealing with food poisoning that left him needing three bags of intravenous fluids.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL