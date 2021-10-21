Updated on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Showers/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Warm. High 68°

TONIGHT: Spotty Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. Low 47°

FRIDAY: Isolated Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 58°

DISCUSSION:

Showers and a few storms will be likely across SE Ohio today, as a cold front moves through the region. Best time to see showers and storms will be during the late morning into the mid afternoon. Damaging winds will be possible from a storm early this afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into the mid to late afternoon, then they will be tapering off during the evening. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to near 70 early this afternoon. It will be breezy through the majority of the day, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph outside of a thunderstorm.

Spotty shower chances will linger into the overnight, along with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.

Isolated shower chances will continue into the day on Friday, along with more cloud cover. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the cold front, as highs will only warm into the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Slight chance for a stray shower returns to the region on Saturday, and more scattered showers will move back in for the second half of the weekend into the start of the new work week. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs near 60 on Saturday, and into the lower 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will continue to stick around for the middle and end of next week, as highs will top off in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com