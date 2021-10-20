Washington releases longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins

Sports
Associated Press19

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday and signed Chris Blewitt as his replacement.

Hopkins was in his seventh season with the team but seemed on the hot seat with coach Ron Rivera for several weeks. He missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in a loss last weekend to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That was just his second missed field goal in 14 attempts this season, but Hopkins also missed two extra points Oct. 3 at Atlanta.

Blewitt was signed to the practice squad this week after trying out with other kickers. The 26-year-old is a Washington area native who played at the University of Pittsburgh and has yet to take the field in an NFL game.

Washington visits the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Postseason Baseball Glance

Associated Press

Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case

Associated Press

Mayfield to sit out against Broncos with shoulder injury

Associated Press