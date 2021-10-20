‘Player of the Game’ Week 9 Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville (OAZ) is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and week nine’s three highlighted players are Zanesville’s Garrett Biedenbach #54, Tri-Valley’s Hansel Holmes #22, and New Lexington’s Zack Robinson #66.

OAZ cares about all athlete’s health and safety, and are excited to be able to follow each individual throughout the season as they continue to reach their goal, according to Lucas Graham, Nurse Practitioner at OAZ.

He stated why Garrett Biedenbach was chosen along with the other two players this week.

“Garrett had an awesome game this past week as the Blue Devils were able to secure the victory and I know he’s been working hard all season, and he’ll continue to do so. And again, we’re glad to give him this appreciation award,” Graham said.

When asked how it feels to be selected, Biedenbach expressed how the acknowledgement is an honor.

“It gives you a little bit of recognition for how hard you’ve been working and playing…Any sort of recognition is always nice. It makes you want to work that little extra 2 percent harder that may give you the edge in the win,” Biedenbach said.

Be sure to listen to AM1240, Z92, and Highway 103 this upcoming Friday for live coverage of this week’s upcoming high school football games. Plus you’ll be able to find out who the player’s of the game are immediately after each game.