Ohio State Watch Party at the Barn Held by Alumni Club of Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s game day for Ohio State this Saturday against Indiana and the Alumni Club of Muskingum County (OSUACMC) will be holding a watch party fundraiser at the Barn.

Terry Kopchak, President of the OSUACMC, talked about the importance of the fundraiser.

“The purpose is to raise money for our scholarship fund. Our club gives away scholarships every year to Muskingum County students going to Ohio State to both high school seniors and current Ohio State students. So it’s a fundraiser for scholarships, but also a fun event to support the club and root on the buckeyes,” Kopchak said.

The watch party will include about 150 prizes for the silent auction and raffles that were donated by the board members. Kopchak explains the pricing for the tickets and what to expect.

“We’ll be selling raffle tickets. Tickets are $1 for one, three for $2 or 10 for $5 and those tickets will get you in all the drawings, and we’ll have drawings for smaller prizes, which will be like the shakers and the note pads, things like that,” Kopchak said. “Then we’ll switch over to the larger prices, which will be like hats, t-shirts and things like that.”

Kopachak added that there will be six to 10 autographed auction items that are more valuable like memorabilia.

However, the event is free and open to the public starting at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7:30 p.m. For more information you can visit the website at OSUACMC.org.