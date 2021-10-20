New York visits Columbus after Wahlstrom’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (1-2-0, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +113, Islanders -135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders’ 4-1 win against the Blackhawks.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 11-9-8 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 134 total goals last season, 18 on power plays and six shorthanded.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season while collecting 249 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Islanders: Anders Lee: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.