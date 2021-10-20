Muskies Dominate Maysville to Advance

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick18

An avalanche of first half goals almost instantly propelled the John Glenn Muskies girls soccer team to a 10-0 victory over the Maysville Panthers. Within 10 minuets remaining in the first half, John Glenn expanded what was a 1-0 lead, rapidly to a 5-0 lead. The Muskies Marina Nicolozakes would score to make it 3-0, scoring off the deflection of a corner kick. Moments later on the assist by Muskies senior Angela Kumler, senior forward Becca Spohn would score to make it 4-0. Spohn would score a remarkable four goals total, with three being scored in the second half. Inside 2 minuets remaining in the first half, a breakaway in transition allowed Angela Kumler to score to make it 5-0 Muskies at halftime.

John Glenn would double their scoring total in the second half to complete a 10-0 shutout The Muskies advance into the next round of the playoffs where they face West Muskingum next Monday, October, 25th at a time and place TBD.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

Crooksville Game Change

Nichole Hannahs

High School Volleyball Tournament Results 10.19.21

Nichole Hannahs

High School Tournament Soccer Scores

Nichole Hannahs