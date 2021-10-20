Muskies Dominate Maysville to Advance

An avalanche of first half goals almost instantly propelled the John Glenn Muskies girls soccer team to a 10-0 victory over the Maysville Panthers. Within 10 minuets remaining in the first half, John Glenn expanded what was a 1-0 lead, rapidly to a 5-0 lead. The Muskies Marina Nicolozakes would score to make it 3-0, scoring off the deflection of a corner kick. Moments later on the assist by Muskies senior Angela Kumler, senior forward Becca Spohn would score to make it 4-0. Spohn would score a remarkable four goals total, with three being scored in the second half. Inside 2 minuets remaining in the first half, a breakaway in transition allowed Angela Kumler to score to make it 5-0 Muskies at halftime.

John Glenn would double their scoring total in the second half to complete a 10-0 shutout The Muskies advance into the next round of the playoffs where they face West Muskingum next Monday, October, 25th at a time and place TBD.