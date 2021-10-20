High School Volleyball Tournament Results 10.19.21

WEST MUSKINGUM: 0 UNION LOCAL: 3

The Tornadoes took part in DIII east district play where they fell to Union local 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.

Union Local moves on to play Ridgewood on October 23.

RIDGEWOOD: 3 CAMBRIDGE: 2

It took five sets for the Generals to defeat the Bobcats scores were 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 20-25 and 12-15.

The Bobcats were led by Camryn Gebhart who was 23/ 23 serving with 4 aces, 18 digs, 14 kills, 1 block. Ava Byerly 18/18 serving, 36 assists, 7 digs. Ziciah Gibson: 16/16 serving with 1 ace, 1 assist, 25 digs, 12 kills, 2 blocks. Amanda Biddle: 13/13 serving, 5 digs. organ Bradison: 10/13 serving with 2 aces and 17 digs.

The Lady Bobcats finish their season at 13-9.

Ridgewood moves on to play Union Local on Saturday at 11:00am.

NEWARK: 3 WALNUT RIDGE: 0

Newark defeated Walnut Ridge in three sets in the Division I Sectional. The scores were 10-25, 9-25, and 5-25.

The Wildcats Gabby Wolfe 9 Kills, 8 Aces, 2 Blocks, and 4 Digs. Bella Martinez 7 Kills and 1 Block. Jaylen Jackson 5 Kills and 5 Aces. Layne Sanford 12 Assists, 5 Kills, and 2 Aces. Carlee Thompson 16 Assists.

Newark are away versus Big Walnut on Thursday 10/21 for sectionals round 2.