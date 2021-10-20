High School Tournament Soccer Scores

BOYS SOCCER

ROSECRANS: 0 COSHOCTON: 2

The Rosecrans Bishops fell to number two seed Coshocton on the road in tournament action.

Coshocton gets goals from Alec Laaper and Skylar Dobson in final 4:15 of the match.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 3 STEUBENVILLE CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 2

In Division III Boys sectional play Francesco Rossi scored the game winning goal on a free kick 13:33 into overtime to secure the Tornadoes sectional championship. They will now advance to the district semi at a site TBD.

NEW LEXINGTON: 2 SHERIDAN 3 OT

GIRLS SOCCER:

HILLSBORO: 6 SHERIDAN: 0