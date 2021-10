Crooksville’s Football team has a new week 10 opponent.

The Ceramics game with Morgan has been cancelled. Instead Crooksville will now travel to Trimble.

The Tomcats are fifth in DVII Region 27 with a 6-2 record. Last week Trimble defeated Racine Southern 34-0.

Crooksville is coming off a 34-0 loss to New Lexington. The Ceramics are 0-8 on the year.

Morgan and Crooksville will now play October 29.