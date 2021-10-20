Command Center reports 5 deaths and 405 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: an 83-year-old and a 91-year-old who died with COVID-19

infection; a 65-year-old, a 69-year-old and a 72-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia.



The Command Center is also reporting 405 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 82 reported on 10/13, 65 reported on 10/14, 66 reported on 10/15, 51 reported on 10/16, 37 reported on 10/17, 38 reported on 10/18, and 66 reported on 10/19.

There are currently 625 active COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County and 23 hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.