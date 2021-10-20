Blackhawks take on the Canucks on 4-game slide

Vancouver Canucks (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-3-1, eighth in the Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -130, Canucks +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Vancouver as losers of four games in a row.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall and 13-11-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Blackhawks averaged 2.8 goals on 29.2 shots per game last season.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall with a 10-17-1 record on the road a season ago. The Canucks scored 148 total goals last season while collecting 229 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Canucks: Brock Boeser: day to day (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.