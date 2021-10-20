Updated on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 43°. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 74°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 51°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 69°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 63°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over the Smokey Mountains with a maximum central pressure of 1024 mb. Meanwhile, another area of high pressure was located over Saskatchewan with a maximum central pressure of 1034 mb. In between these two areas of high pressure is a lone frontal boundary which stretches from western Ontario and all the way into New Mexico. An area of low pressure – L9 – was located in northeast Colorado with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. For our region, all of this has translated to quiet conditions this afternoon with highs in the lower-70s across much of the state.

As we head through the evening hours, some cirrus clouds may be around the region. Otherwise; tonight will likely be relatively quiet with light southwest winds around 5 mph. Given the conditions, and the dry conditions present as well, I am expecting that overnight lows in our region will likely drop down to around 41° – 45°, with places like Lancaster and Cambridge likely going a few degrees lower than everybody else.

Mostly clear skies will likely continue in our region as we head throughout the day on Wednesday. However, with the tightening gradient over our region in response to L9 moving eastwards and the area of high pressure still present well off to our south, a southwesterly breeze with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon may work to get our temperatures fairly high again. In fact, I am expecting that the afternoon temperatures in our region may very well be able to reach upwards of 72° – 76°.

The increasing southwesterly wind flow on Wednesday Night will also bring in some additional moisture. This will likely prevent our temperatures from dropping as low – likely only down to around 49° – 53° across the region. At the same time, L9 will be moving it’s way into Minnesota. In doing so, some rain showers and thunderstorms may develop across the lower Great Lakes Region and travel it’s way eastwards through northern Ohio. Some of this activity may try to graze our region. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the theme for Wednesday Night.

The cold front will begin to move into Ohio as we head into the day Thursday. This will allow for widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region during the late morning and early afternoon. The cold front itself will likely move through during the late afternoon or early evening hours, so I will keep a chance for precipitation in the forecast for our region through the remainder of Thursday Afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be around, and given the scattered nature of the precipitation, temperatures may able to rise a bit. However, given the presence of additional clouds, they may not be able to rise as much as previous days. Thus, I am expecting that the high temperature for Thursday will likely be up around 67° – 71°, and breezy conditions will be around with a southwest gusting upwards of 30 mph.

The cold front will likely push through our region no later than the early evening. Despite this, the upper level trough associated with L9 and the surface trough will still have to move through our region. Thus, I am expecting that mostly cloudy skies will be around the region during the overnight hours. Nonetheless, the westerly breeze will likely help to get our temperatures drop during the overnight, down to around 43° – 47°.

Isolated rain showers will be around as we head through the day on Friday, along with mostly cloudy skies. A northwest wind with gusts up to 25 mph possible will likely work to keep the temperature fairly level throughout the afternoon. Thus, I am expecting that high temperatures in our region during the afternoon will likely reach upwards of 61° – 65°.

The surface trough will form the base of a new frontal boundary which will set up along the Ohio River as we head through the weekend. As our region will likely be north of this frontal boundary, I am expecting that temperatures will likely stay close to average as we head through the weekend. A wave of low pressure may move along this frontal boundary on Sunday Afternoon and this could give us a chance for rain showers by Sunday Night. Afterwards, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain as it appears that this frontal boundary will lift over our region as a new area of low pressure – L10 – develops in the Plains. Still, the presence of a new area of high pressure moving through Ontario may try to keep this frontal boundary stationary for a little bit. Additional chances for rain will exist in our region as the L10 system tries to meander through the Plains and then possibly towards our region beyond the present forecast period.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

