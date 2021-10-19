Wilds celebrates birth of white rhino calf

Cumberland, OH – There’s more cause for excitement at The Wilds—the team is celebrating the recent birth of a southern white rhinoceros!

The female calf was born during the morning hours of October 5, 2021, to mother, Anan. The Animal Management team notes that Anan and her daughter are both doing well. The calf, who is currently unnamed, appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother.

Anan, who was born at The Wilds in 2009, is an experienced mom. This little one is Anan’s fourth calf and the third calf that father, Kengele, has sired. Kengele was born at the San Diego Safari Park in 1998 and has been living at The Wilds since 2012.

The conservation center is notable for many reasons, mainly for being the only facility outside of Africa with rhinos born four and five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors. This most recent calf is the 26th white rhino to be born at The Wilds throughout its history. This calf’s grandmother, Zenzele, was the first rhino born at The Wilds back in 2004. Zenzele’s daughter, Anan, was the first fourth-generation birth at The Wilds, and her most recent calf now marks the seventh fifth-generation calf born at the facility.