United Way Campaign is Being Headed Up by Two Women For the First Time Ever

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties annual campaign is underway and this year for the first time ever it’s being headed up by two women.

Chantel Tracey is serving as the Campaign Chair and Britney Maziar will be serving the Campaign Vice Chair. Both expressed the importance and what it means to be one of the first women in those positions.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this, but we just work well together as a team and we’re really dedicated to making sure that the community gets what they need,” Maizar said. “It’s been an honor. I was able to do Co Chair last year so it was neat to that process and be involved this year with Britney and we’ve been working together as a team, the three of us kind of divvying up the responsibility, but making a lot of phone call, but yeah, it’s just been really rewarding,” Tracey added.

Kyle Dunn, United Way Resource Development Director also gave his feelings on such a moment for both women.

“I think it says a lot to their character that they don’t think it’s any big deal that they’re the first all female chair, vice chair leading the way for the campaign this year, but we know how much is on their plate. And having never done it before, we think it’s just important to highlight it because like they said, they’ve grown with us and we really appreciate the hard work they put in,” Dunn said.

If you are interested in donating or want more information about the United Way, you can visit the website at United Way at MPM.org or call directly at 740-454-6872.