Search for Driver involved in a Fatal Collision

Coshocton County authorities are searching for a driver involved in a fatal accident Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30pm in the area of County Road 10 and Township Road 180. Authorities said 71-year-old Charlotte Goodwill, of Fresno, was driving northbound on County Road 10 when a Chevy Silverado who was traveling south went left of center and struck the Goodwill vehicle head on.

The driver of the Silverado fled the scene on foot. A passenger in the Goodwill vehicle, 75-year-old Raymond Goodwill was extricated form the vehicle and flown to Genesis Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. Charlotte Goodwill suffered minor injuries and was treated at Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

Authorities attempted to locate the driver of the Silverado for several hours, but didn’t find him. If anyone has any information in regards to the accident they’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (740) 622-2411.