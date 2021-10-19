Scotland close to T20 World Cup advance after beating PNG

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea’s chances of advancing in the T20 World Cup after a 17-run victory in Oman on Tuesday.

Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in its opening game, was favored to progress from Group B in the first round to the Super 12.

PNG was crushed by 10 wickets in its opening game by co-host Oman and will meet Bangladesh in its last group game on Thursday.

A 92-run partnership between Richie Barrington (70) and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross (45) formed the cornerstone of Scotland’s total of 165-9 despite PNG claiming six wickets for just 15 runs in the last two overs.

PNG came back strongly after losing half of its side within the first six overs for just 35 runs, but was bowled out for 148 with three balls remaining.

“We got just over par (total) on that wicket,” Barrington said. “At first, we didn’t have a target in mind, and just wanted to get used to the wicket. Thankfully, we managed to get that big partnership which was quite key in the end.”

Norman Vanua gave PNG an outside chance with a top score of 47 while Kiplin Doriga (18) and Chad Soper (16) added late runs.

Fast bowler Josh Davey picked up 4-18 that included the key wicket of Vanua, who was caught behind in the 18th over.

Earlier, Barrington featured in the beefy third-wicket stand as he struck six fours and three sixes off 49 balls. Cross consumed 36 balls and smashed two fours and two sixes.

PNG did well late in the innings when Charles Amini made two good catches in the deep to dismiss Cross and Barrington. Fast bowler Kabua Morea (4-31) claimed three of his wickets in the last over during which Michael Leask (9) was run out.

“If we can get more exposure we might be able to express ourselves better,” PNG captain Assad Vala said. “Scotland are a really good bowling team and they put us under pressure and we crumbled. The lower order brought us back into it.”

In the late game, Bangladesh, which needed to win to keep alive its hopes of making the Super 12, won the toss and elected to bat against an upbeat Oman.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports