Resident of Oaks at Northpointe Takes a Ride on a Motorcycle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Oaks at Northpointe was able to provide a resident a motorcycle ride through their Live a Dream program.

The lucky resident was Joyce King Hatcher, who is in her 80’s and says she used to ride motorcycles in the past.

Megan Guthrie, Executive Director of Oaks at Northpointe, explains the purpose of their Live a Dream program.

“We just really value our residents being able to keep living when they’re here so that’s what the purpose is all about. It’s just to live and live happily and by doing things like this we give them the opportunity to be able to do things that are kind of outside of the ordinary or outside of the box a little bit,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie added how putting together activities like this really brings a lot of love and excitement into the facility.

“As a caregiver and as an executive director here at our campus, it just makes my heart so whole. This is why we do what we do. Even throughout all of these crazy times and certainly throughout this pandemic, the moments like today, are exactly why we’re here,” Guthrie said.

The Oaks at Northpointe was able to get a motorcycle ride for Joyce through The Gold Wing Road Association, Chapter Y. They plan to continue to create activities for resident who’ve always wanted to do something or something they would like to do again.