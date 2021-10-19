Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center’s dog of the week may sound ominous, but volunteers are hoping she’ll brighten your day.

Stormy came into the adoption center as a stray in August and does well around people, says Doug McQuaid, volunteer at Muskingum K-9 Adoption Center.

“Walks well, drives very well in the car, seems to get along with everybody. I think she would be a little bit much for small children. She kind of has a little rambunctiousness to her so that would be something we’d need to access as well,” McQuaid said.

If you would like to visit Stormy and see if she is good for you and your family, McQuaid explains the process of coming to the center for an assessment.

“We’re currently at our old facility and if you happen to have a dog of your own that we would need to access with this dog, then basically just call and make an appointment. Otherwise, if you’re just looking for a dog, you don’t need an appointment.”

The Muskingum K- 9 Adoption Center is open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. McQuaid added that they are looking for more volunteers so if you’re interested, please give them a call or visit their website at muskingumcountyohio.gov.