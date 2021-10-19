Mercury fined $10K for violating WNBA’s media access rules

Sports
Associated Press16

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury were fined $10,000 on Tuesday by the WNBA for violating the league’s rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury’s players — including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — didn’t do interviews after Chicago’s series-clinching 80-74 win on Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Unbeaten in Serie A, AC Milan can’t win in Champions League

Associated Press

Dominant Ajax beats Dortmund 4-0 in Champions League

Associated Press

MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.9M

Associated Press