Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press12

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (10) (8-0) 100 1
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-0) 89 2
3. Maine South (7-1) 75 3
4. Gurnee Warren (7-1) 71 4
5. Chicago (Marist) (6-2) 50 6
6. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 34 NR
(tie) South Elgin (8-0) 34 7
8. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 32 8
9. Naperville Central (5-3) 19 NR
10. Glenbard West (7-1) 18 9

Others receiving votes: York 15, Lockport 10, O’Fallon 2, Glenbrook South 1,

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Batavia (7) (8-0) 97 1
2. Brother Rice (3) (6-2) 90 2
3. Wheaton North (7-1) 81 3
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-2) 65 4
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (6-2) 57 5
6. Prospect (7-1) 41 9
7. Normal Community (8-0) 37 7
8. Hononegah (8-0) 30 8
9. Moline (7-1) 23 10
10. Hersey (7-1) 17 6

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 11, Buffalo Grove 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (7-1) 109 1
2. Cary-Grove (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Kankakee (8-0) 81 3
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-0) 80 4
5. Lemont (8-0) 64 5
6. Crete-Monee (6-2) 56 6
7. Wauconda (8-0) 42 7
8. Lake Forest (7-1) 29 T9
9. Machesney Park Harlem (7-1) 13 NR
10. Washington (6-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 2, Kenwood 2, Grayslake Central. 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (11) (7-1) 110 1
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (6-2) 96 2
3. Morris (8-0) 83 4
4. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) 73 6
5. Peoria (6-2) 51 7
6. Mascoutah (7-1) 39 3
7. Sterling (6-2) 38 5
8. Glenbard South (7-1) 37 8
9. Marion (7-1) 31 9
10. Sycamore (6-2) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Morton 8, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 5, Aurora (Marmion) 4, Triad 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7-1) 105 2
3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 97 3
4. Kewanee (8-0) 77 4
5. Genoa-Kingston (7-1) 61 5
6. Chicago (Phillips) (6-2) 59 6
7. St. Francis (6-2) 44 7
8. Peoria Notre Dame (6-2) 29 10
9. Stillman Valley (7-1) 23 9
10. Breese Central (7-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 10, Coal City 7, Carterville 4, Mt. Zion 3, Dixon 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (8-0) 116 2
2. Wilmington (4) (8-0) 111 1
3. Byron (8-0) 89 4
4. Williamsville (7-1) 80 3
5. Tolono Unity (8-0) 74 5
6. Princeton (7-1) 53 6
7. Farmington (8-0) 41 7
8. Mt. Carmel (8-0) 25 T9
9. Monticello (7-1) 21 8
10. Reed-Custer (7-1) 16 NR
(tie) Durand (7-1) 16 T9

Others receiving votes: Benton 15, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (8-0) 88 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (2) (8-0) 81 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 73 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 60 5
5. Pana (8-0) 52 6
6. Athens (7-1) 50 8
7. Maroa-Forsyth (6-2) 30 4
8. Knoxville (7-1) 23 7
9. Johnston City (7-0) 12 NR
(tie) Vandalia (7-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 9, Bishop McNamara 4, North-Mac 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Carrollton (6) (7-1) 85 1
2. Abingdon (3) (8-0) 78 3
3. Lena-Winslow (7-1) 73 2
4. Camp Point Central (7-1) 66 4
5. Fulton (6-2) 48 5
6. Forreston (6-2) 43 6
7. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) 39 7
8. St. Bede (6-2) 21 9
9. Aurora Christian (6-2) 17 10
10. Cumberland (7-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Arcola 5, Greenfield-Northwestern 1, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Nokomis 1.

¤
———
Avatar
Associated Press

