Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (10)
|(8-0)
|100
|1
|2. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(8-0)
|89
|2
|3. Maine South
|(7-1)
|75
|3
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(7-1)
|71
|4
|5. Chicago (Marist)
|(6-2)
|50
|6
|6. Lincoln-Way East
|(6-2)
|34
|NR
|(tie) South Elgin
|(8-0)
|34
|7
|8. Hinsdale Central
|(7-1)
|32
|8
|9. Naperville Central
|(5-3)
|19
|NR
|10. Glenbard West
|(7-1)
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: York 15, Lockport 10, O’Fallon 2, Glenbrook South 1,
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Batavia (7)
|(8-0)
|97
|1
|2. Brother Rice (3)
|(6-2)
|90
|2
|3. Wheaton North
|(7-1)
|81
|3
|4. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(6-2)
|65
|4
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(6-2)
|57
|5
|6. Prospect
|(7-1)
|41
|9
|7. Normal Community
|(8-0)
|37
|7
|8. Hononegah
|(8-0)
|30
|8
|9. Moline
|(7-1)
|23
|10
|10. Hersey
|(7-1)
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 11, Buffalo Grove 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (10)
|(7-1)
|109
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (1)
|(8-0)
|100
|2
|3. Kankakee
|(8-0)
|81
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(8-0)
|80
|4
|5. Lemont
|(8-0)
|64
|5
|6. Crete-Monee
|(6-2)
|56
|6
|7. Wauconda
|(8-0)
|42
|7
|8. Lake Forest
|(7-1)
|29
|T9
|9. Machesney Park Harlem
|(7-1)
|13
|NR
|10. Washington
|(6-2)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 2, Kenwood 2, Grayslake Central. 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (11)
|(7-1)
|110
|1
|2. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(6-2)
|96
|2
|3. Morris
|(8-0)
|83
|4
|4. Mahomet-Seymour
|(8-0)
|73
|6
|5. Peoria
|(6-2)
|51
|7
|6. Mascoutah
|(7-1)
|39
|3
|7. Sterling
|(6-2)
|38
|5
|8. Glenbard South
|(7-1)
|37
|8
|9. Marion
|(7-1)
|31
|9
|10. Sycamore
|(6-2)
|23
|10
Others receiving votes: Morton 8, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 5, Aurora (Marmion) 4, Triad 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (12)
|(8-0)
|120
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(7-1)
|105
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(8-0)
|97
|3
|4. Kewanee
|(8-0)
|77
|4
|5. Genoa-Kingston
|(7-1)
|61
|5
|6. Chicago (Phillips)
|(6-2)
|59
|6
|7. St. Francis
|(6-2)
|44
|7
|8. Peoria Notre Dame
|(6-2)
|29
|10
|9. Stillman Valley
|(7-1)
|23
|9
|10. Breese Central
|(7-1)
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 10, Coal City 7, Carterville 4, Mt. Zion 3, Dixon 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (8)
|(8-0)
|116
|2
|2. Wilmington (4)
|(8-0)
|111
|1
|3. Byron
|(8-0)
|89
|4
|4. Williamsville
|(7-1)
|80
|3
|5. Tolono Unity
|(8-0)
|74
|5
|6. Princeton
|(7-1)
|53
|6
|7. Farmington
|(8-0)
|41
|7
|8. Mt. Carmel
|(8-0)
|25
|T9
|9. Monticello
|(7-1)
|21
|8
|10. Reed-Custer
|(7-1)
|16
|NR
|(tie) Durand
|(7-1)
|16
|T9
Others receiving votes: Benton 15, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (7)
|(8-0)
|88
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei (2)
|(8-0)
|81
|2
|3. Downs Tri-Valley
|(8-0)
|73
|3
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(8-0)
|60
|5
|5. Pana
|(8-0)
|52
|6
|6. Athens
|(7-1)
|50
|8
|7. Maroa-Forsyth
|(6-2)
|30
|4
|8. Knoxville
|(7-1)
|23
|7
|9. Johnston City
|(7-0)
|12
|NR
|(tie) Vandalia
|(7-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 9, Bishop McNamara 4, North-Mac 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Carrollton (6)
|(7-1)
|85
|1
|2. Abingdon (3)
|(8-0)
|78
|3
|3. Lena-Winslow
|(7-1)
|73
|2
|4. Camp Point Central
|(7-1)
|66
|4
|5. Fulton
|(6-2)
|48
|5
|6. Forreston
|(6-2)
|43
|6
|7. Ottawa Marquette
|(7-1)
|39
|7
|8. St. Bede
|(6-2)
|21
|9
|9. Aurora Christian
|(6-2)
|17
|10
|10. Cumberland
|(7-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Arcola 5, Greenfield-Northwestern 1, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Nokomis 1.
