Updated on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Pleasant. High 71°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Patchy Fog. Low 44°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 72°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of mainly sunny skies on-tap across SE Ohio, along with highs topping of around 70 this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 40s. Some patchy fog will be possible after midnight.

Skies will feature a little more cloud cover on Wednesday, otherwise it will be another pleasant Fall day across the region. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will begin to increase and thicken up Wednesday night into the day on Thursday, as our next storm system makes its way into the region from the north and west. Scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible on Thursday as a cold front and upper level trough move into the region. Temperatures will be cooler as the flow will be more from the north and west as we round out the work week. Highs will top off in the upper 60s on Thursday, but temperatures will drop off into the upper 50s on Friday.

Rain chances will linger into the day on Friday, and slight chances of spotty showers will be possible this weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, with highs in the lower 60s Saturday through Monday. Rain chances will begin to increase slightly once again as we head into the day on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

