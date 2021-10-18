Zanesville Man Charged with 6th OVI

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the sixth time and his first felony OVI offense.

Authorities said on October 15, 52-year-old Denzil Wilson Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Sixth Street when he was stopped for expired tags and driving under suspension.

During the investigation the patrol said it was found that Wilson was impaired by drugs.

Charges have been filed with the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.